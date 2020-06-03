Ousmane Dembele edges closer to Juventus switch

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele could complete a high profile loan switch to Serie A giants Juventus ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The French international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer, with Maurizio Sarri’s side emerging as a potential destination for him.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Italians are only interested in a season long loan move due to uncertainty over his injury record.

Barcelona are open to a loan, but Quique Setien’s side want to include a purchase clause option, if they continue to pay his wages.

La Blaugrana have been frustrated in their attempts to convince Bayern Munich to activate their loan-to-buy clause on Philippe Coutinho, and want to avoid a similar situation with Dembele.

Injuries have blighted the former Borussia Dortmund man during his time in Catalonia, with approximately 70 games missed due to injury inside two and half years at the club.

The 23-year old is unlikely to feature again this season, after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury in February.