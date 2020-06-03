Martin Odegaard: Real Sociedad can achieve Champions League spot

Real Sociedad star Martin Odegaard is confident they can end the season on a high and secure a place in the 2020-21 Champions League.

Four La Liga wins from their last five games prior to the league’s suspension in March lifted Imanol Alguacl’s side into fourth place.

The Basque club are now in the driving seat for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2013, and Real Madrid loanee Odegaard is confident ahead of the La Liga restart.

“We are where we want to be, and to get into the Champions League is what we want,” he told an interview with Marca.

“It will be difficult to do something to stop Real Madrid or Barcelona, but against the other sides, I think we can finish third or fourth.”

“It is a dream to play in the Champions League, and that is where we want to be next year.”

Odegaard has enjoyed a brilliant campaign at the Anoeta Stadium, with seven goals in 28 La Real appearances, including a starring role in their run to the Copa del Rey final.

The 21-year old has been linked with an early return to the Spanish capital this summer, as per the terms of his two-year loan deal.

However, the Norwegian international hinted he is happy to stay on loan in 2019-20, with his first team opportunities increased under Alguacil.