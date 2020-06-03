Manchester City want Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto

Manchester City have made Barcelona aware of their interest in signing the versatile Sergi Roberto, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

It is said that City transfer chief Txiki Begiristain has led the interest with the blessing of Pep Guardiola, although the report clarifies how any transfer would have to be a straight money deal.

The name arose between the two clubs in informal transfer talks between the two clubs, with full-backs Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo said to be possibly involved in a swap deal this summer.

28-year-old Sergi Roberto is under contract at the Camp Nou – where he has spent the entirety of his professional career – until 2022, with his contract set to enter a crucial period later this year.

He has made 274 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana and despite naturally being a central midfielder, has often been deployed at right-back ahead of Semedo in recent seasons.

Sergi Roberto has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.