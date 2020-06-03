Gustavo Maia’s agent confident of Barcelona switch

Sao Paulo defender Gustavo Maia will finally complete a €4.5m summer move to Barcelona, according to his agent Danilo Silva.

Maia has been tracked by the Catalan giants after impressing at underage level for the Brazilian club in the last 12 months.

La Blaugrana paid a €1m first option fee on the 19-year old last summer, in order to ward off interest from other European clubs.

However, the terms of that deal include a further €3.5m payment before June 30, and Silva is confident a deal will be reached.

“We are sure that Barcelona will complete the transfer,” he told an interview with Radiotransamerica, reported via Marca.

“The signs from the club are good, and Maia has already started Spanish lessons to prepare for the move.

“Other clubs were interested, but we had no doubts he wanted to go to Barcelona.”

Maia’s versatility has caught the eye for Sao Paulo’s youth teams and the Brazilian U19 side, with the teenager able to play at full back and in midfield.

His arrival at the Camp Nou will provide back up for Jordi Alba, Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo and Sergi Roberto ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.