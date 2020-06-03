Barcelona want to keep Clement Lenglet for 2020-21 campaign

Barcelona have moved to reassure Clement Lenglet of his long term future at the club, according to reports from Marca.

The French international has been linked with a summer switch to Serie A giants Inter Milan, potentially as part of a deal to bring Milan Skriniar or Lautaro Martinez in the opposite direction.

However, with the former Sevilla centre back keen to stay at the Camp Nou, the Catalans have now confirmed his status for next season.

The 24-year old has established himself as Gerard Pique’s first choice partner following his 2018 arrival, with international teammate Samuel Umtiti struggling with injury problems.

Quique Setien could freshen up his defensive options this summer, with Lenglet, Pique and Jordi Alba the only certainties to remain.

Full back pair Nelson Semedo and Junior Firpo have been linked with moves to Italy, with Umtiti attracting Premier League interest.

Jean-Clair Todibo is also in line to leave, with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 set to make his loan move a permanent deal.