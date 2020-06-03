Barcelona eye Manchester City ace Eric Garcia

Barcelona are considering a move to bring former academy graduate Eric Garcia back to the club from Manchester City.

The Spanish U21 international spent nine years at La Masia between 2008 and 2017, before joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 19-year old has established himself as a key figure in City’s underage sides, captaining them at U18 and U19 level in the last 12 months.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola handed him a Premier League debut in September 2019, with the highly rated centre back making 11 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20.

According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona’s initial enquiry has been rejected by City, with Guardiola set to offer him an increased first team role next season.

However, La Blaugrana will not end their interest in Garcia, with the teenager yet to agree a contract extension beyond 2022.

The situation could be further complicated if Guardiola leaves in 2021, with Barcelona able to offer Garcia a return to his native Catalonia and a potential place as Gerard Pique’s long term successor.