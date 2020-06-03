Barcelona considering second salary cut ahead of La Liga restart

Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu has reportedly asked the club’s first team players to take another substantial wage cut.

Senior stars from Quique Setien’s side unilaterally agreed to a 70% reduction back in March, due to the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Players also committed to a wider package of financial contributions, aimed at assisting with the payment of club staff wages during the state of alarm in Spain.

However, according to a report from Catalunya Radio, via Diario AS, Bartomeu has now asked for another round of cuts during a training ground visit last month.

Bartomeu and sporting directors Oscar Grau and Albert Soler spoke with the players following their return to group training on May 25.

The club have not confirmed the request, with the squad rumoured to be considering Bartomeu’s offer.

The new round of cuts could save the club around €10m, ahead of their return to La Liga action against Real Mallorca on June 13.