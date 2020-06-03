Barcelona agree terms with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Catalan giants have been consistently linked with a move for the Argentinian international as soon as his €111m release clause is activated in July.

Despite still appearing to be some way apart in their valuations of the player, a report from Diario Sport today claims a deal has been agreed, with the 22-year old set to sign a five-year contract.

However, even with a rumoured €12m annual salary accepted by Martinez’s representatives, a deal between the clubs is not agreed.

According to the report, the Italian club are unwilling to reduce their demands for either the full release clause, or €80m plus two players.

Quique Setien is open to a player exchange deal, with Arturo Vidal and Junior Firpo both linked with a switch to the San Siro.

But, La Blaugrana are determined to lower that fee to around €60m, if it means losing two important squad players this summer.