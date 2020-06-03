Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez reveals ‘new club’ Club Costa City

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has revealed he is creating new football club in his native city of Elche, following days of cryptic transfer speculation.

The Spanish international created a social media storm over the weekend, after posting a ‘new club announcement’ message on Twitter.

🔴 COMUNICADO 🔴 Os quería comunicar algo importante para mí. pic.twitter.com/ptEAD8falU — Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) May 31, 2020

This led to feverish speculation of a potential move to Premier League side Manchester United, after the Red Devils were linked with paying his €130m release clause last summer.

However, Niguez confirmed via an Instagram interview the ‘new club’ is Club Costa City, based in his hometown of Elche, alongside brother, and Malaga midfielder, Aaron.

The club will include over 30 teams ranging from youth level all the way to a senior side, expected to compete in the local Valencian league.

Niguez famously agreed a nine year contract with Diego Simeone’s side in 2017, and despite interest from England, and La Liga rivals Barcelona, he is unlikely to leave in the near future.

Atletico Madrid restart La Liga campaign with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on June 14, followed by a difficult end of season run in with games against Barcelona, Getafe and Real Sociedad.