Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti return to Barcelona training

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has been handed a boost with the return to full training of Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti, according to reports from Marca.

The pair have been training alone due to injury, with the rest of the squad moving into full training sessions, as lockdown measures have reduced.

Umtiti has endured an injury ravaged 18 months, with a persistent knee problem significantly reducing his first team role this season.

The French international picked up an injury on the club’s first day back in training last month, but his rapid recovery means he could be in contention for the clash with Real Mallorca on June 13.

Fati’s injury was less serious than Umtiti’s, with the club opting for a precaution, after a rapid rise for the 17-year old this season.

The Spanish U21 international became Barcelona’s youngest post-war La Liga debutant in August 2019, before breaking their youngest La Liga and Champions League goal scoring record in 2019-20.