Zinedine Zidane trying to persuade Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to pick Real Madrid over PSG

Football is about to get back underway, and in a couple of months, if everything goes to plan, teams will be rushing through the summer transfer window before next season begins.

It’s no wonder then, that they’ve used this break to try and line up some deals ahead of time, and last night Le10Sport reported on some interesting rumours coming out of Paris.

They say that PSG are closing in on Lazio midfielder Sergej Mlinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with taking a step up to a top Champions League club for some time now.

The Serbia star is apparently keen to join them – but Real Madrid have not given up on changing his mind.

Zinedine Zidane and his agent Alain Migliacco have apparently made it clear that they want the rangy midfielder to join them instead. This apparently interests SMS – how could it not? But it will be hard to persuade him that Paris isn’t his ideal destination.

As always, a lot will depend on which players Los Blancos are able to shift from their bloated squad. But if they do manage to open up a space in midfield, it would be no surprise to see them steal the 25 year old powerhouse at the last minute.

