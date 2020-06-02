(Video) Messi’s contract situation resolved for another year

Barcelona star Leo Messi passed a very significant date yesterday – the day on which his option to unilaterally terminate his contact with the club.

It never looked like it was actually going to happen – even when he was in conflict with the club’s directors earlier in the year – but all Cules will be happy they can sleep easy – for another year at least.

On ESPN they discussed the situation with Spanish football reporter Sid Lowe, who explained the ins and outs of the balance of power at the Camp Nou, and what he thought will happen in a year’s time when we’re back at this stage again.

You can see the full discussion in the video embedded here:

