Valencia interested in Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino

Since taking over at Inter Milan, Antonio Conte has overseen a massive overhaul of the squad.

He’s built it very much in his own imagine, bringing in experienced Premier League players like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young, while allowing trouble-maker Mauro Icardi to leave.

They’re still being linked with a host of players coming in, which will likely mean more departures, and one of those on the way out could be Matias Vecino.

FC Inter News claim that Valencia re one of the teams interested in the midfielder, but the quoted price of €30m seems far too high.

Even in an ordinary summer that would be a hefty fee for Los Che, and in this coronavirus environment it sounds almost impossible.

Perhaps Inter will lower their demands, or a compromise involving clauses and add-ons can be found. But for now, this is a deal that looks a long way off.

