Real Madrid the latest European giants to take a look at Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on the front cover of AS today.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster has been linked with almost every major club in world football, and in an almost inevitable fashion, Madrid are the latest to crop up in the rumour mill.

It’s no surprise – with 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga alone this season, his stats match up with the best players in Europe.

The eyes of Europe have been on the Bundesliga in recent weeks, as the first major league to restart, and Sancho hasn’t let himself down, netting a hattrick at the weekend to bump his goals tally up further.

Madrid likely won’t have the funds to sign him this summer, but will hope that no other team swoops for the England international, allowing them a clearer path next summer when they have raised some funds and assessed the damage of the coronavirus crisis.

The 20 year old has some big decisions coming up in the next 12 months.

