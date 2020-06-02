Marc Andre Ter Stegen says it’s “not possible” he leaves Barcelona this summer

Marc Andre Ter Stegen is at a crucial stage in his career at Barcelona.

Initially brought in as a “project” keeper, rotating with Claudio Bravo, the German has exceeded all expectations and is now regarded as one of the very best in the world.

His contract is running down however, and he wants a new deal that will put him in line with other key Barca stars. That’s caused friction, and not deal has yet been agreed. Inevitably this is leading to transfer talk about his future.

But for now at least, the German has put it to bed. AS today have an interview with the stopper where he insists “it’s not possible that I leave this summer.”

“There have already been the first meetings between my agent and the club…. I feel good in Barcelona, and also my family feel good.”

It has certainly always seemed like the rumours linking him away from the club were just speculation, and perhaps a little pressure from his camp to get a better deal. He’s got a great setup at one of the biggest clubs in the world, will make great money in any new deal, and he would have to be seriously ambitious to think he can do much better elsewhere.

