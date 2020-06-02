Lyon to sign Karl Toko Ekambi for initial €11.5m after successful loan

Lyon have agreed to sign Villareal attacker Karl Toko Ekambi after a promising season on loan in France.

The forward had a clause that would have made the deal permanent in any case if the French side finished in the European places, but given the season was finished ahead of schedule they’ve decided to pay the €11.5m option in the arrangement with the Spanish side, including a possible additional €4m in bonuses.

He made only 12 appearances for Lyon after signing in January, scoring twice, but obviously did enough to impress and earn a permanent move.

After a big money switch to Villareal from Angers, Toko Ekambi looked set to be a success on the Mediterranan coast before falling out of favour in his second season when the Yellow Submarine signed Paco Alcacer.

—

“It could just add on a year or two at the end of my career” – Which English sportsman says the enforced break has done him a favour? Find out here.