Lucas Vazquez backs Real Madrid to win 11 straight and pip Barcelona to title

Lucas Vazquez spoke to Real Madrid TV last night about his team’s title chances, and the winger sounded confident as ever.

Los Blancos are behind Barcelona in the table, and signed off before the coronavirus break with a loss, but the hard-working winger is confident they can overcome their old rivals.

He knows it won’t be easy though, and with 11 games left, Vazquez think it’s possible – and might be necessary – to win every one, starting with the game against Eibar in two weeks when the league returns.

“Eibar is the starting point for the 11 finals we have left and hopefully we can record wins in every game until the end and win the title,” the Castillayouth product commented in quotes picked up by Goal.com.

That’s a tall order, but they may not actually have to do it. Barca’s form was flagging as the season ended, and Madrid have a deeper squad.

Players like Lucas himself have sat patiently on the bench for much of the season, yet may now find themselves with important roles to play.

—

“It could just add on a year or two at the end of my career” – Which English sportsman says the enforced break has done him a favour? Find out here.