Jordi Alba insists Barcelona have “returned better than they left” after coronavirus break

Jordi Alba has been speaking to Spanish TV station TVE, and his quotes were picked up by Marca after Barcelona’s first full group, full contact training session.

Before coronavirus paused the season, Barcelona’s title charge was faltering. Ernesto Valverde had been sacked, Quique Setien had come in and not improved things much, and Real Madrid were closing in – despite slip-ups on their part too.

One might think that the break would therefore benefit the side from the Spanish capital, on the logic that things couldn’t really have been much worse before. And that’s exactly how Alba feels:

“I see a team full of spirit. I believe that the guys have come back really well physically, and mentally we’ve come back better than we left it.”

The left back is hardly likely to say anything different. But looking at how low the team’s confidence was back in the Spring, it’s hard to think they haven’t turned things round at least a little.

Messi will be fresh again, other injured players will be back. They have the lead in the league, and just have to hold on to it. Both Clasicos have been played, so as long as they can keep doing the job against smaller teams, they’re all set.

—

