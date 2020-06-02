Barcelona agree 5 year, €12m per season deal with Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, according to Sport‘s main story today.

The striker is the Spanish side’s main target this summer, and despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus chaos, they’ve continued to pursue him, and have now reportedly agreed a contract.

The Argentine will receive €12m per year plus bonuses, according to the piece, on a five year deal. This was apparently done with Inter’s blessing, despite it being technically against the rules.

The transfer is not sealed yet however – there is the small matter of an agreement with Inter for Barcelona to figure out. They will demand a minimum of €80m in cash, with players on top – some way off the €60m that Barca have put on the table so far.

Still, with personal terms now agreed, it seems an agreement might be close, and despite the bad global conditions, this monster transfer could happen after all.

