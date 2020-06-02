5 Barcelona players and two coaches had coronavirus, but will be fit to play in La Liga

Spanish radio station RAC1 revealed last night that five Barcelona players (and two coaches) tested positive for coronavirus in tests that were carried out at the start of the pandemic, sports paper AS report today.

The Catalan broadcaster claims that the players were given a blood test at the start of the pandemic by the club, who kept the results quiet. All of them were asymptomatic. None were subsequently found to be positive in the tests carried out by La Liga last month, indicating they had recovered fully.

Understandably, there were fears within the club about restarting training, and that these players might be more susceptible to injury. However so far everything has gone to plan, and the only injured or unwell player at the moment is youth team graduate Monchu.

It’s a positive sign for the Blaugrana, and the league as a whole, that the tests and controls are working, and that the players were able to recover and return to training rapidly without any re-infection or other ill-consequences.

—

