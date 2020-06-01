(Video) Magical Isco’s best 25 goals

Of all the most aesthetically pleasing players to watch in the world, there can’t be many better than Isco Alarcon.

Whether as a kid at Malaga or a grown man in Madrid, he’s the kind of player who never fails to get fans on their feet when he’s on the ball. A true entertainer since he arrived in the league.

Not known as a natural goalscorer, his brilliant technique has still allowed him to rack up a gorgeous top 25 goals in the Spanish top flight, as collected by La Liga’s Youtube channel.

You can see the full rundown in the clip embedded here:

—

“The motives [behind Project Restart] are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – whose false dichotomy was this? Find out here.