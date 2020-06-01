La Liga Real Madrid

(Video) Magical Isco’s best 25 goals

Of all the most aesthetically pleasing players to watch in the world, there can’t be many better than Isco Alarcon.

Whether as a kid at Malaga or a grown man in Madrid, he’s the kind of player who never fails to get fans on their feet when he’s on the ball. A true entertainer since he arrived in the league.

Not known as a natural goalscorer, his brilliant technique has still allowed him to rack up a gorgeous top 25 goals in the Spanish top flight, as collected by La Liga’s Youtube channel.

You can see the full rundown in the clip embedded here:

