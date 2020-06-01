Schalke ask for another year of Juan Miranda despite dreadful form

Strangely, when a team is in dreadful form, there are some people within that same organisation who benefit – those who aren’t playing.

And in Europe there isn’t a team in worse form than Schalke right now.

Not only have they not won in ten games, they’re also playing in the only league that’s on air right now, and one where games are coming thick and fast, meaning that number in that stat is ballooning before our eyes.

Juan Miranda, the defender on loan from Barcelona, has barely played this season, but the sudden downturn in Schalke’s fortunes has meant increasing chances for him as David Wagner desperately looks to arrest the slide.

Now, the turnaround seems complete, and according to Sport, the German side will ask Barcelona will ask to retain him for the optional second year of his loan.

Well, he can’t be much worse than what they’ve already got, that’s for sure.

—

“The motives [behind Project Restart] are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – whose false dichotomy was this? Find out here.