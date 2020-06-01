Samuel Umtiti returns to full training to give Quique Setien boost ahead of La Liga restart

Barcelona trained as one group today, with every player back available to Quique Setien for the first time, and AS had the images.

The most significant addition was Samuel Umtiti, who has missed three weeks with a leg injury which he picked up in the second day of the return to individual training.

He now faces a race to get fit before matches restart in 2 weeks time, with all hands needed on deck, given how ominous Real Madrid’s superior depth looks for the Catalans’ attempt to hold onto the title.

The return of the France international is a major boost for Setien as he looks to maximise his squad for the hectic 5 week conclusion of the Spanish top flight.

His future at the club is somewhat uncertain, with rumours constantly linking him with moves away. But for the remainder of this season he will be absolutely vital as the Blaugrana look to hold on to their narrow lead at the top of La Liga.

—

