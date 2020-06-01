Nelson Semedo gives green light to Barcelona exit with €40m Man City move approaching

After a couple of fairly disastrous seasons in the transfer market, Barcelona are keen to raise money as soon as possible, not only to fill the endless budgetary black hole their spending creates, but also to raise cash for further moves this summer.

It hasn’t proved easy. They’ve got players like Philippe Coutinho who they spent so much on, and gave such a big contract to, that they’re proving impossible to shift.

Then there are the players like Arthur Melo – Barcelona would sell, but the midfielder doesn’t want to go.

Nelson Semedo finds himself in a fairly unique position then – Barca will sell, he will go, and according to Sport today, Man City are going to buy.

They say that Pep Guardiola’s team will pay €40m for the right back, and if that’s true that’s a real coup for the Blaugrana. They can clear a huge chunk of their deficit in one go, and get one step closer to being ready to spend big again.

They’ve just got to invest a little more wisely this time around.

