Martin Braithwaite “is not in Barcelona to sign autographs”

The signing of Martin Braithwaite was looking like it was going to be the major scandal of the season, but it has quickly been forgotten in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Barcelona used La Liga’s “emergency signing” rule to bring Leganes’ forward in in February, causing uproar in the league as the Blaugrana took advantage of their money and power in the Spanish top flight once again.

But after all that, the league was paused soon after, and now not only is Luis Suarez fit again, but it also sounds like the Catalan club are closing in on Lautaro Martinez as their major summer signing.

So poor Braithwaite could be out of the picture before he was ever really in it.

But that’s not how they see it in his home country of Denmark. There they are railing that the striker “isn’t in Barcelona to ask for autographs,” according to quotes in AS.

And with games set to come every few days for a mad 5 week climax in La Liga, he may well be needed after all.

Who knows, maybe he will end up scoring the goal that wins them the league? Then we really will have a controversy on our hands.

