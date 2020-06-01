La Liga confirm season schedule for remaining games

After days of anticipation, La Liga president Javier Tebas waited for a quiet Sunday night to drop the schedules for the rest of this season.

The games will be wrapped up in 5 weeks – should all go to plan.

Kick off times have also been announced, with Sevilla – Betis getting us underway on the 11th of June. Barcelona play on the 1th in Mallorca, while Real Madrid kick back off against Eibar that Sunday.

One of the main concerns from players has been the temperatures. These games will be played through the hottest weeks of the year, and the teams in the south of Spain simply can’t play in the daytime.

This has lead to games played at 8 or 10pm almost every night, with only those in the north of the country getting daytime slots. There are also precautions for the conditions including temperature breaks in place.

—

“The motives [behind Project Restart] are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – whose false dichotomy was this? Find out here.