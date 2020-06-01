Barcelona have a month to raise €69m in order to meet their budget targets

Barcelona may have brought in €54.5m in the last year, but that puts them only halfway to their budgetary goal of €124m, according to Sport today.

The Catalan paper is always well unformed when it comes to Barca, and they claim that the club need to raise a further €69m – in the next month.

That was always the plan at least, and there’s certainly no shortage of talent in the squad to sell – from Philippe Coutinho to Nelson Semedo to Carles Alena, and so on.

But doing so in the next month, with La Liga finally back underway, will be a real challenge. The fact that they also want to be signing players at the same time makes it even more difficult.

No wonder we’ve heard them push so hard for swap deals in the rumours that have surfaced so far. Their spending in the last few years has been so great – and so misplaced, largely – that they have to keep running just to stand still, financially speaking.

—

“The motives [behind Project Restart] are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – whose false dichotomy was this? Find out here.