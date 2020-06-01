Atalanta coach’s admission leads to horrified response

Valencia played Atalanta in the Champions League in March, in a match later called a “biological bomb” for its effects in spreading the coronavirus from Italy to Spain.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini was in the press this week talking about what had happened, and describing his horrible symptoms – not diagnosed at the time but later confirmed as coronavirus by antibody tests.

The Atalanta coach still travelled with his team, who won and qualified for the quarter finals.

Valencia are apparently surprised he would act in such a reckless manner, and it’s even more surprising that he would admit it. A statement on their club website said they were “surprised” by his actions, which is probably putting it mildly.

They reminded the world that the game had taken place behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the virus, and that those precautions were all futile if members of staff knowingly had the illness.

We see Gasperini may soon regret those comments, if he doesn’t already.

