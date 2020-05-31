The time is right for Jose Campana’s big move – but €60m too rich for Sevilla

Jose Campana is the definition of a late developer, shaking off early career setbacks at Sevilla and Crystal Palace before finding his feet in recent seasons at Levante.

It’s his 27th birthday today, and he’s entering his peak years just at the right moment. After building up an impressive collection of games on the Mediterranean coast, it seems like he’s ready for the big move that was always expected of him.

Marca today write that at the front of the queue are Sevilla, the team where Campana came through the youth system but was never really given a chance.

Now playing the best football of his career, with Sevillano sporting director Monchi watching on, we could see a second chance at the Sanchez Pizjuan come around.

His release clause is €60m, too much even in a normal summer, and impossible now given the coronavirus crisis.

But if anyone can make a deal work its Monchi, and we could see a long awaited return to Andalusia for its prodigal son.

—

