Sevilla set to move for Barcelona right back Moussa Wague after Ligue 1 finishes early

Sevilla are looking at options for right back, and one name that’s come up recently is Moussa Wague of Barcelona.

The 21 year old spent the season on loan at Nice, but the sudden termination of the Ligue 1 season leaves him suddenly back on Barca’s books, with no more games to play. The French side have the option to buy him for €10m, but don’t look likely to take up that option given the financial pressures of the coronavirus situation.

According to El Desmarque, that’s opened the door for Sevilla to make a move. Sporting director Monchi is always on the lookout for a bargain, and this could prove to be a great opportunity to reinforce cheaply on the right hand side of defence.

The speedy Wague is a real threat down the right, and would provide great cover for the eternal Jesus Navas. The Senegal international looks ready to kick on after another promising season, and moving back to La Liga would give him a great opportunity.

