Santiago Arias in demand in Serie A and Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell

Teams across La Liga are preparing to have to balance the books after the coronavirus crisis’ financial impact sent shockwaves through the Spanish top flight, and Atletico Madrid are one of the sides with the most tough decisions to make.

The team from the Spanish capital spent big last summer and were always going to have a quieter window this time around, but now they may have to take even more drastic action that anticipated.

Santiago Arias was signed two seasons ago, and despite some promising games has not been able to force his way into Diego Simeone’s plans. The Colombian is now apparently up for grabs, according to a report in AS today.

There are no shortage of teams interested – Inter, Napoli and Roma are named just for starters – and given Atletico paid PSV just €11m for the versatile right sided player, they have a very good chance of at least getting their money back, even in this potentially limited summer market.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Who is getting abuse for refusing to play in the Premier League? Find out here.