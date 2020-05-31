Juventus only interested in Barca starlets in Miralem Pjanic swap

The potential move of Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona is already dragging on, and we’re not even into the transfer window yet.

The coronavirus crisis means that it’s likely to be conducted using largely player exchanges, but so far Barcelona haven’t been able to tempt Juventus with any of the players they’ve put on the table.

Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo and the like aren’t tempting the Italian side, while Arthur Melo is refusing to go.

For their part, Juve are interested in some players from the Catalan club, but according to Mundo Deportivo today, mainly young players which Barca will be loathe to sell.

Ansu Fati is top of their list, but that’s already been totally ruled out by the La Liga team. More likely possibilities include Carles Alena, who is on loan at Real Betis, Riqui Puig who has just begun to make appearances for the first team, and the even younger Ilaix Moriba.

Then there are the kids who Barcelona have signed and sent out on loan – Francisco Trincao and Pedri. It seems unlikely they will be keen to lose any of these potentially brilliant players, but if they really want Pjanic, they’re going to have to offer Juventus something they’re actually willing to give the Bosnian up for.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Who is getting abuse for refusing to play in the Premier League? Find out here.