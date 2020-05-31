Ezequiel Garay explains Valencia contract situation in explosive video

Things at Valencia are going from bad to worse.

The ownership of Peter Lim and his appointed president Anil Murthy have caused serious issues since their arrival, but things are now coming to a head.

At the start of this season they fired Marcelino, despite his popularity with fans and players. His replacement Albert Celades has just about held things together, but an emotional video posted today by Ezequiel Garay explains just how bad things are behind the scenes.

The central defender is defending himself over the accusations that he has turned down a valuable new contract – untrue accusations according to him.

He explains the entire saga of the negotiations and Murthy’s apparent decision to change the terms and force Garay out. It now seems like he is certain to leave at the end of this season.

The central defender was one of the bright spots for Los Che before the serious injury he picked up in February. That means he’s likely played his last game for the club.

Marca have the full video here.

