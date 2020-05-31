Eduardo Camavinga determined to secure Real Madrid move

French U21 international Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly determined to complete a big money summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The 17-year old has been heavily linked with an exit from Rennes ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG all linked with an offer.

However, according to the front page of Sunday’s edition of Diario AS, Camavinga is only interested in a move to the Spanish capital, with Zinedine Zidane a key factor in his preference.

Rennes boss Julien Stephan has previously stated his confidence in retaining his star man, after the Ligue 1 club secured a Champions League spot for for next season.

Zidane is a fan of his French compatriot, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, his summer transfer budget will be reduced.

If Rennes opt to sell in the coming months, they will not lower their asking price, with Camavinga under contract at Roazhon Park until 2022.

PSG are in a position to meet that fee, however Zidane will need to sell squad players to fund a sustained push for Camavinga.

Los Blancos have been linked with selling Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Reguilon and James Rodriguez as part of squad overhaul by Zidane.