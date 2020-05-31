€20m Leicester deal could ruin Real Madrid’s chances of cheap defensive upgrade

As solid as Sergio Ramos has been over the years, and as fit as he looks now, age will catch up to him eventually, and until last summer’s defensive signing Eder Militao can prove himself as a worthy replacement, Los Blancos are going to be linked endlessly with possible replacements.

One of those who bubbled up recently has been Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic. We reported on the apparent interest last week in the 22 year old centre back.

But they may now face serious competition. Nicolo Shira says that Leicester, with Ajer’s former manager Brendan Rodgers in charge, are “really interested” in the Norway international, and are in talks over a €20m deal with Celtic.

#Leicester are really interested in Kristoffer #Ajer. Foxes are ready to offer €20M to #Celtic for the norvegian central defender. Talks ongoing with his new agents (group #SEG). #transfers #LCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 29, 2020

Madrid can certainly beat that offer if they want, but it may be seen as too big a risk for a player whose career so far has almost entirely been in the Scottish top flight.

