Athletic Bilbao hand Gaizka Garitano one year contract extension

Gaizka Garitano has been given another year in charge of Athletic Club after a successful first spell in Bilbao.

The club announced today, in a strange looking socially distant announcement you can see below, that the manager would have his deal extended for a year following his successes this season.

The former Eibar coach has managed 27 wins and 18 draws from 61 league games in charge of Los Leones.

OFICIAL I Gaizka Garitano firma su continuidad en el banquillo del #AthleticClub una temporada más

Previously the coach of the academy team, Garitano stepped up to the first team when Eduardo Betizzo was sacked in late 2018.

The club was in a bad state, and looked at risk of relegation from La Liga for the first time. Since then, Garitano has righted the ship, and even got the team to a much-awaited all Basque cup final this season – now sadly delayed until 2021.

If all goes to plan however, Garitano will still be around to coach that game, and perhaps for much longer.

