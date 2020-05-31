Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Athletic Bilbao hand Gaizka Garitano one year contract extension

Gaizka Garitano has been given another year in charge of Athletic Club after a successful first spell in Bilbao.

The club announced today, in a strange looking socially distant announcement you can see below, that the manager would have his deal extended for a year following his successes this season.

The former Eibar coach has managed 27 wins and 18 draws from 61 league games in charge of Los Leones.

Previously the coach of the academy team, Garitano stepped up to the first team when Eduardo Betizzo was sacked in late 2018.

The club was in a bad state, and looked at risk of relegation from La Liga for the first time. Since then, Garitano has righted the ship, and even got the team to a much-awaited all Basque cup final this season – now sadly delayed until 2021.

If all goes to plan however, Garitano will still be around to coach that game, and perhaps for much longer.

 

