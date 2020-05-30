Tottenham want Atletico Madrid star Stefan Savic

Tottenham are considering a shock summer move for Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The Montenegro international has been a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side since his 2015 move from Italian club Fiorentina.

But the 29-year old has struggled with injuries this season, and Simeone has opted for Mario Hermoso as Felipe Monteiro’s first choice defensive partner.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Belgian international Jan Vertonghen will leave North London when his contact expires at the end of June, with La Liga side Real Betis reportedly chasing the 33-year old.

Los Rojiblancos are not openly considering selling Savic, with Simeone determined to avoid a squad exodus akin to last summer.

However, a deal could be reached if the Premier League side offer in the region of €20m, and Savic is not offered a greater first team role next season by Simeone.