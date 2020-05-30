News Real Zaragoza

Shinji Kagawa fighting for his Real Zaragoza future

Former Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa is reportedly fighting for his future at Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza.

The Japanese international joined Victor Fernandez’s side in a high profile move last summer, after a loan spell with Besiktas, from Borussia Dortmund.

However, despite initial positive signs at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, injuries have hampered his progress since the turn of the year.

Fernandez’s side are second in the Spanish second tier, and in a strong position to return to the top flight for the first time since 2013.

Kagawa is under contract until 2021, but according to reports from Marca, the club are considering a sale this summer, due to his high wages.

His current deal includes an obligatory salary increase if promotion is achieved, regardless of Kagawa’s playing time in 2019-20.

The 31-year old has started just 18 out of 31 league games this season, with Fernandez opting for Espanyol loanee Javi Puado and Alberto Soro in place of the veteran midfielder.

 

