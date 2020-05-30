Real Madrid teen star Miguel Gutierrez tipped for first team role

Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Gutierrez has been hailed by Spain U17 boss David Gordo as a potential future Los Blancos star.

Gutierrez has played a key role for club’s U19 side this season, alongside a rise through the La Roja youth ranks up to U19 level.

Zinedine Zidane promoted the 18-year old to train with the first team following their return last week, and Gordo is confident he can have an impact if called upon.

“If they give him games and minutes in Madrid, he can be a top left winger,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“He has all the characteristics to play left wing for Real Madrid. He is ready to be a top flight player.

“He has a very good future, I am sure.”

Gutierrez has not made a senior appearance under Zidane, but he could be drafted into the squad due a hectic end to the season.

The versatile 18-year old can also play at left back and provide cover for Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, ahead of the La Liga restart next month.

Real Madrid need to overhaul a two point gap on leaders Barcelona in the coming weeks, with crunch games against Valencia, Real Sociedad, Getafe and Athletic Bilbao to come.