Real Madrid aiming for 30% stadium reopening in October

Real Madrid will push ahead with ambitious plans to allow 30% of their fans to return to the renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabeu by October.

With La Liga suspended since March, the Spanish giants have brought forward the scheduled redevelopment of their 81,004 seater home ground.

The project has progressed rapidly in recent weeks, with Los Blancos now confident of a partial reopening later in the year, according to reports from Marca.

Current public health guidelines surrounding coronavirus mean all remaining league games in 2019-20 will be played behind closed doors, as the season resumes on June 11.

However, with restrictions set relax when the 2020-21 campaign begins in September, stadiums across the country could allow a percentage of fans to return.

With the Santiago Bernabeu out of action this summer, Real Madrid will complete the season at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The 6,000 capacity stadium is based at the club’s training complex in Valdebebas in the north east of Madrid.