Quique Setien: Five substitutions will not help us in La Liga restart

Barcelona boss Quique Setien believes certain rule changes will not benefit his side ahead of the 2019-20 La Liga restart on June 11.

The Spanish top flight returns following a three month suspension, and La Liga have confirmed a relaxation on in game rules, in order to help with the resumption of competitive action.

Amongst the changes will be a new law allowing a maximum of five substitutions during matches, as opposed to the regular three.

However, Setien does not believe this will play in his side’s favour in the closing weeks of the season.

“I think the five changes ruling which actually harm us,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We’ve won many games in the final minutes this season. However, our rivals will now be fresh in the closing stages, due to the extra substitutions.”

La Blaugrana have benefited from some key late goals since Setien’s arrival in January, with strikes from Lionel Messi securing key wins over Granada and Real Sociedad.

Setien also voiced concern over the potential for an increase in injuries as the league restarts, with La Liga clubs given just under three weeks of full training ahead of their first game back.