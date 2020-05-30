Chelsea eye Samuel Chukwueze as Jadon Sancho alternative

Premier League giants Chelsea could move for Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze, if they fail in a bid for Jadon Sancho this summer.

Frank Lampard’s side are reportedly battling with rivals Manchester United for the €100m rated Borussia Dortmund forward.

However, according to reports from Goal.com, the Red Devils remain the England international’s more likely destination, leaving the door open to a potential push for Chukwueze.

The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Javier Calleja’s side in the last 12 months, with Liverpool rumoured to be tracking him last summer.

The 21-year old is under contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2023, however he does represent a much cheaper option than Sancho, with Villarreal potentially considering offers in the region of €50m.

Chukwueze has been a consistent figure across the last two seasons at El Madrigal, despite the club’s managerial upheaval, with 52 La Liga appearances from a possible 65 league matches.