Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet rejects Inter Milan move

Barcelona centre back Clement Lenglet is not interested in leaving for Inter Milan this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The French international has been linked with a move to the San Siro ahead of the 2020-21 season, as part of a wider squad overhaul by Quique Setien.

However, the 24-year old wants to remain in Catalonia, after establishing himself as Gerard Pique’s first choice defensive partner with 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

The former Sevilla man had been linked with a player exchange offer, to allow Milan Skriniar to head in the opposite direction.

But, fellow Frenchman Samuel Umtiti now looks the most likely player to depart from the Camp Nou, with Arsenal and PSG both rumoured to be tracking the 26-year old.

Jean-Clair Todibo is also almost certain to move on in the coming weeks, with Schalke 04 in line to activate their purchase option on him, as part his loan deal in Germany.