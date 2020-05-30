Barcelona warned against Nelson Semedo sale

Barcelona have been advised not to sell Nelson Semedo this summer, by the full back’s former Benfica coach Helder Cristovao.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou ahead of next season, with Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City all reportedly monitoring him.

However, despite La Blaugrana’s rumoured willingness to sell the 26-year old, Cristovao has called on them to reconsider.

“It would be a mistake to let Semedo leave Barcelona,” he told an interview with Esporte COPE, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“I know other clubs can offer €30-40m for him. With interest from Juventus and Manchester City demonstrating his level.

“He is very reliable and improves each year at the club. He must show more character, and I would like him to stay at Barcelona.”

Semedo has alternated with Spanish international Sergi Roberto as first choice option at right back this season, with 24 and 25 starts respectively in all competitions in 2019-20.

He still has two years to run on his contract with Quique Setien’s side, as part of his 2017 move from Benfica.

Barcelona’ decision on Semedo is likely to hinge on how successful they are in securing other transfer targets.

The Catalan giants could include him in a offer for Serie A pair Lauarto Martinez and Miralem Pjanic.