Barcelona to demand €10m loan fee for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona will request a minimum offer of €10m from any English club looking to secure a loan move for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian international has been widely linked with a return to the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for the former Liverpool man, with Manchester United and Chelsea also interested.

However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, clubs are unlikely to match Barcelona’s €80m asking price.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are now willing to facilitate a second successive loan move.

Coutinho has spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Bundesliga superpower Bayern Munich, but the German club have opted against activating their €120m purchase clause.

Any potential future loan will now include an obligatory purchase clause, rumoured to be set at €70m.

The option of a season long loan, including a €10m fee, could be a possibility for interested parties to allow a 12 month window to generate funds for a full transfer.