Barcelona star Arturo Vidal linked with Boca Juniors switch

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been tipped for a move to Argentinian side Boca Juniors, by international teammate Gary Medel.

The Chilean international has been heavily linked with a Camp Nou exit this summer, after slipping down the pecking order under Quique Setien.

Italian giants Inter Milan are rumoured to be the front runners to sign the 31-year old, however Medel claims Vidal wants a return to South America.

“Vidal wants to go to Boca, with or without me,” he told an interview with Radio Continental, reported via Marca.

“He loves Boca and is dying to go there.”

Medel also hinted at a dream return to Boca – having played there between 2009 and 2011 – when his deal with Bologna expires in 2022.

Vidal is reportedly open to an departure from Catalonia, if a deal is sanctioned, and a reunion with Antonio Conte is his preferred option.

The pair enjoyed a successful time together at Juventus, winning three Serie A titles, and the ex Chelsea boss wants to add experience to his squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.