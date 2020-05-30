Ansu Fati suffers injury scare in Barcelona training comeback

Barcelona’s teenage star Ansu Fati has reportedly suffered an injury during the club’s return to full training last week.

The Spanish U21 international did not take part in a training session yesterday after feeling discomfort in his knee, as per reports from ESPN, via Marca.

The injury is not reported to be serious, but the 17-year old will train alone next week, as the club’s medical team continue to assess him.

Fati is not the only player to suffer an injury following the resumption of training, with French international Samuel Umtiti set to miss the season restart after aggravating a knee problem.

Boss Quique Setien has already raised concerns over rushing players back into competitive action too quickly, after over two months on the sidelines due to the league’s suspension.

Barcelona currently have a two point lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Setien’s side set to face Leganes in their return on June 13.