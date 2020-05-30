Alvaro Arbeloa to join Real Madrid youth coaching team

Former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa will join the club’s youth coaching set up ahead of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

The ex Spanish international has completed his RFEF Coachng PRO course, and the club will offer him a new role this summer, according to reports from Marca.

Arbeloa has already been working with the club’s academy this season as part of his coaching course.

Real Madrid have not confirmed which of their 13 youth teams he will take charge of, but he is unlikely to replace either Raul Gonzalez or Dani Poyatos in the Castilla and Juvenil ‘A’ sides.

The 37-year old came through the Los Blancos youth ranks himself, between 2001 and 2006, before making two first team appearances.

He moved to Deportivo la Coruna ahead of the 2006-07 season, before two years with Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool.

After returning to Madrid in 2008, he won a La Liga title under Jose Mourinho, and two Champions Leagues during Zinedine Zidane’s first stint in charge in the Spanish capital.