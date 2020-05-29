(Video) Andres Iniesta’s finest La Liga goals

Andres Iniesta was by no means a player known for his goals – and his two most important ones (in the World Cup final against Argentina and in the Champions League semi final against Chelsea) weren’t even in La Liga.

But a player that good always produces a few beauties, and the La Liga Youtube channel has condensed his best 25 (which is basically… every single one of them) into one compilation for you to enjoy.

Along with the goals there are some simply stunning assists from the all star cast, including Leo Messi, Dani Alves, Xavi, David Villa and so many others.

You can see the full clip here:

