Victor Valdes appointed manager of UA Horta from next season

Victor Valdes has been named the manager of UA Horta, in the Spanish fourth tier.

The season in the Tercera has been ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Valdes will take charge from the start of the next campaign.

The former goalkeeper was a mainstay of the brilliant Barcelona teams of the last 20 years, winning six leagues, six SuperCopas, three Champions Leagues and two Copa Del Reys.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Víctor Valdés, nuevo entrenador del @UAHorta para la próxima temporada 📌 El ex portero azulgrana entrenará la próxima campaña en Tercera División pic.twitter.com/2zAWc9uafi — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 28, 2020

Since leaving the club in 2014, Valdes has been coaching, both in the youth teams at UD Mortalaz in Madrid and the Barcelona junior teams.

He now returns to Catalonia for his first senior head coaching role. The job is not easy at that level, with serious financial pressures at the best of times, and the coronavirus pandemic only making things harder.

But the players at that level will be in awe of his medals, and at the very least Valdes will find it easy to command their respect.

